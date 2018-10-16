Safety warning issued after stair fires

A brace of stairwell fires over the weekend has prompted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to issue a safety warning.

Edinburgh crews were called to fires in the stairwell of two flat blocks at Alan Breck Gardens at 7.50pm on Saturday, and Dumbryden Gardens at 10pm on Sunday.

Two casualties assisted to safety by firefighters from Alan Breck Gardens were taken to the Royal Infirmary.

READ MORE: Firefighters use ‘Smokey Paws’ equipment to revive dog after Clermiston flat fire

Firefighters also administered oxygen therapy to resuscitate a dog which had suffered from smoke inhalation during the incident on Saturday.

There were no casualties reported from the stairwell fire at Dumbryden Gardens.

Keith Langley, Station Manager for Prevention and Protection in Edinburgh, said: “You can reduce the risk of fire for yourself and your neighbours by keeping common stairs clear and free from obstruction and making sure main doors are kept locked.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of having a working smoke alarm. Every household should have one and residents should test these every week.”