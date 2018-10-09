Samantha Bedborough found safe and well after being reported missing in Edinburgh Samantha Bedborough. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have confirmed that Samantha Bedborough, has now been traced safe and well. The 22-year-old was reported missing on 6th October. Officers have thanked all those who shared our appeals for information. ‘It was a total wipeout’ - Eyewitnesses describe moments fire gutted Fountainbridge restaurant Council urged to do more to close attainment gap in deprived areas of Edinburgh