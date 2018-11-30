Santa’s sleigh bells to ring in Stockbridge

Thousands of festive revellers are expected to flock to Edinburgh’s Christmas Santa Parade through Stockbridge.

The procession, part of this year’s Christmas Charity Festival, will be led by the Stockbridge Pipe Band followed by Santa being pulled on his sleigh by his trusted Cairngorm reindeers along Raeburn Place.

Families are encouraged to line the streets to cheer on the parade, which will also feature children from Flora Stevenson School dressed as Santa’s elves and the red classic Tunnock’s van with the Glencorse Pipe Band bringing up the rear.

Festivities begin at 9.15am tomorrow at the site of the Sunday farmers’ market with the parade concluding at Inverleith Park ahead of the renowned Christmas Charity Festival.

The event has gone from strength to strength over the years with the eighth year to host lots of stalls and festive entertainment. Meanwhile a large marquee will be open for any snacks and refreshments.

Organisers are celebrating the 50th year of the Edinburgh Christmas Walk, in conjunction with the Evening News, which sets off at 11.15am, alongside the Golden Tinsel Miles Walks.

More than 1000 runners have signed up for Sunday’s Christmas 5k and 10k runs.

Terry Crossley, from Great Scottish Events, said: “Everything is now in place for the best Santa Parade we have ever had.

“Please do not miss this wonderful experience of meeting all the local shop keepers and the general public who will be turning out to greet Santa this Saturday.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together and see children with joy on their faces.”

More details at www.greatscottishevents.org.uk