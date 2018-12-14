Saskia Eng speaks up for NSPCC Speak out. Stay safe campaign

THE Voice star Saskia Eng has shown her support for NSPCC Scotland by helping to deliver one of the leading children’s charity’s ground-breaking Speak Out. Stay safe assemblies at a Capital primary school.

Singer Saskia, 17, from Edinburgh, joined NSPCC volunteers at St John’s RC Primary School in Portobello to support the charity in its work to keep children safe from abuse and neglect. The singer also brought some Christmas spirit by debuting her new single We Can Hear You to the primary school children.

The Speak Out. Stay safe assemblies help children to recognise different types of abuse and to feel confident about speaking out to a trusted adult.

Saskia said: “The NSPCC is a very important charity for protecting children and helping them to recognise abuse through the Speak Out. Stay safe programme. If it stops just one person from harming themselves or suffering in silence then it’s worth it. If more people speak out and get help then it encourages others to do the same.

“It’s so important that children have someone to talk to when they need support. I had to move primary school as I was singled out and did not have many friends because I was different. It was a really difficult time.

“I was picked on because of my hair, because of my weight at the time and because I sang. Kids and even some teachers just didn’t get me.

“It had a big effect on my confidence. Things only changed when I told my mum and dad. They tried to help me as much as they could and eventually I moved primary school.

“At that point, I tried to put what had happened behind me. It was difficult but I wanted to make a fresh start.”

She added: “That is why services like Childline and the Speak Out. Stay safe service are so important. Young people need to know that help and support is available – they don’t need to suffer alone. Bullying can be resolved but the most important thing is to speak out and talk to someone you can trust.”

NSPCC Scotland began the assemblies in Scotland in 2012 and since then its staff and team of dedicated volunteers have spoken to tens of thousands of school children the length and breadth of the country.

Speak Out. Stay safe helps ensure children understand what abuse is and teaches them to know how to keep themselves safe. In 2017/2018 more than 146,000 primary school pupils across Scotland received the service in 918 schools. In the same year, 9,679 children were reached in 35 schools in the Edinburgh area.

Karin Walker, schools service coordinator for Edinburgh said: “I am delighted that we have Saskia on board to work with the pupils and staff at St John’s to help deliver and reinforce the important message that all children have the right to speak out to stay safe.

“It was a great opportunity for the pupils to hear about Saskia’s time on The Voice and to hear the important message in her new song about asking for help and sharing problems rather than keeping them to yourself.”