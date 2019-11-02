Scarlett Moffatt: Here’s what she should do about the haters – Hayley Matthews

Gogglebox's Scarlett Moffatt has come in for vitriolic criticism online. Picture: Getty

Poor little Scarlett from Gogglebox has been getting it very tight recently and over things that are so superficial it’s ridiculous. Things like the shape of her mouth, her appearance, her weight – and even her accent.

I find it all absolutely farcical but what has been even more ridiculous to me is that this girl has even been getting hate mail sent to her actual home address.

Now two things struck me about this when I read it in the news.

The first being how infuriated and annoyed people must be to have to actually send a letter to somebody’s house.

I mean come on, surely you have better things to do – right?

Then the second, to write down how much you hate them or don’t like then – I mean why?

You’re not going to get a response back from Scarlett apologising for the shape of her mouth.

Seriously, how sad do you have to be to actually do something like send hate mail?

What also concerns me is how open and emotional little Scarlett is being about all the abuse she’s been getting.

If she asks people not to do it, then she’ll just get even more hate mail.

My advice is – stop wearing your heart on your shoulder: you’re on national TV and a household name.

Don’t take any notice of those that are jealous of you.