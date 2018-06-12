Sci-fi Con set to set to return next year in a 3 day format

FOR grown-ups, it’s the highlight of the cosplay year. But for those of a younger vintage, including those with life-ending conditions, it’s simply a chance to encounter a galaxy far, far away in their minds.

But for Keith Armour, his vision to create Capital Sci Fi Con, Scotland’s top sci-fi, comic book and movie convention, has become much more than even that.

It will return next year with an extended three day format at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange – and once again all profits from the event will be donated to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

CHAS is the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions. This year’s event attracted more than 7,000 fans from around the world, raised £74,740.55.

Highlights included appearances from former Dr Who Sylvester McCoy and Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in Star Wars, alongside guests from Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Exhibitions featured items from iconic film and TV programmes such as Walking Dead, Terminator, Batman and Iron Man, with the highlight being the annual cosplay competition.

Announcing the total raised from this year’s event, Keith said: “Many thanks to everyone who has helped and supported the event over the last four years. CHAS holds a very special place in my heart and we’re delighted to bring Capital Sci-Fi Con back on 15-17 February 2019.

“Last year was an overwhelming success, with fans raising more than £74,000 and we’re keen to make 2019’s event bigger and better. To do this, we’re turning the event into a three day festival of all things ‘geek’.

“We will be extending the programme of evening entertainment, including our ever-popular Meal with the Stars and there will be plenty of surprises and big announcements made in the coming months – so keep your eyes peeled!”

Laura Campbell, CHAS community fundraiser, said: “Keith and his incredible group of supporters have now raised more than £170,000 in just three years.

“On behalf of CHAS, I want to thank them for their phenomenal achievement and we’re thrilled that Capital Sci-Fi Con will be returning in 2019.

“At CHAS, we want to make sure that wherever there’s a child in Scotland with a life-shortening condition, we’re on hand to support their entire family.

“The vital funds raised by the convention help us to keep the joy alive for families facing the most difficult time imaginable by ensuring that no matter how short their time together may be, it is filled with happiness.”

Tickets are on sale at www.capitalscificon.co.uk