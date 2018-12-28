Scotland enjoyed second sunniest year on record in 2018

2018 was Scotland's second sunniest year on record with the Highlands and north east enjoying more than 20 per cent more sunshine than average, the Met Office said today.

Across the country, there was 17 per cent more sunshine than average, with only parts of Fife, East Lothian and Islay not getting more than average.

Edinburgh residents enjoy the sunshine in The Meadows. Picture; Jon Savage

Sunshine hours totalled 1386.4, behind record-holder 1995 with 1456.3, in records dating back to 1929.

The Met Office said high pressure through the long days of June and July contributed significantly to the total.

However, despite the warm summer, the mean maximum temperature was just 0.56C above average at 11.25C - only the 14th warmest since records began in 1910.

The mean minimum temperature was 4.4C - 0.26C above average.

2018 sunshine

BACKGROUND: Glasgow Science Centre roof melts as city hits 31.9C

Precipitation, such as rain and snow, was 12 per cent below average at 1387.1mm.

Across the UK, May was the sunniest on record with 246 hours.

By contrast December has been the dullest month – with only 34 hours of sunshine so far.

2018 temperature

The hottest month across the UK was July, with an average temperature of 17.3C.

February was coldest with an average 2.4C.

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said: "We experienced some memorable extremes of hot and cold weather this year – the summer heatwave contrasted sharply with the freezing conditions during the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ in February and March.

"The early statistics for Scotland - up to yesterday - show overall it has been a mild and sunny year for many, but not record breaking.

2018 rainfall

"However, even if the last few days of December are cool enough to keep 2018 out of the all-time hottest top 10, the overall story for the year fits into the general warming trend we have seen in the century so far.”

READ MORE: Scotland records warmest May in more than 100 years