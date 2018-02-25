Scotland rugby players celebrate Calcutta Cup victory in style

Scotland’s conquering rugby heroes celebrated their Calcutta Cup victory over the Auld Enemy in style last night.

Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw wasted no time in getting the party started as soon as the final whistle sounded bringing down the curtain on a stunning 25-13 win over England at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Laidlaw supped from the cup as man-of-the-match Finn Russell looked on alongside Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir who announced last year he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Footage later emerged on Twitter of the players in an Edinburgh nightclub, belting out Flower of Scotland led by Laidlaw who rips his shirt off and is accompanied by Russell.

However, there was no repeat of the ‘high jinks’ 30 years ago when Scotland and England players took the Calcutta Cup out with them ending up in Buster Brown’s nightclub where a badly damaged trophy was given to a bouncer for safe-keeping.

Scotland captain John Barclay with Doddie Weir and Greig Laidlaw celebrating their victory over England to win the Calcutta Cup', Picture: Twitter

Pubs and clubs across the Capital were packed to the brim with Six Nations fans who had earlier watched Ireland defeat Wales.

Sophie Wilson, restaurant manager at The Three Sisters pub said the atmosphere was “absolutely amazing” all day.

She added: “We were at full capacity during the first game, so we had a queue stretching up the road, lots of people were trying to get in and have drinks before the Scotland match.

“The place went crazy when Scotland won - pints were going everywhere and the courtyard was buzzing.

“Later on in the evening we had more and more people coming in to celebrate the victory.

“There was a good mix of fans, there were a lot more English supporters about earlier on in the day and then in the evening it was mostly Scottish fans.

“It’s was all done in good spirits and everyone was having a good time.”

Next up for the Scots is a daunting trip to play Ireland in Dublin in two weeks when they’ll be looking for a win to maintain their outside hopes of lifting the NatWest 6 Nations crown.

Aside from keeping Scotland’s hopes alive the in this season’s tournament, the win against England will also provide peace of mind to several members of the squad who suffered humiliation at Twickenham last year.

An in-form side suffered a 61-21 thrashing last March and there were emotional celebrations on the pitch as the Scots gained revenge with their first win over England since 2008.

A spokesman for the Scottish Rugby Union said: “After being present at the post match function the Calcutta Cup will go on display at BT Murrayfield Stadium and be available for fans to see on the BT Murrayfield tour.”