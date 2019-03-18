Scotland rugby stars launch own special coffee brewing business

OVER the past 12 months, they have become more famous for lifting the Calcutta Cup.

But now, two international rugby stars are swapping the 140-year-old trophy for a coffee cup after launching their own special blend.

Scotland captain Stuart McInally and teammate Damien Hoyland created Ruck Coffee alongside local entrepreneur Eion Henderson after attending a barista training session.

The venture was announced on Twitter just days after McInally, 28, skippered the side to a remarkable comeback against England at Twickenham in Scotland’s final Six Nations clash.

The side fought back from 31-0 down in London to retain the Cup for the first time since 1984 courtesy of a 38-38 tie.

He will join Hoyland, 25, for the launch of the brand at Fox & Co. on Wednesday morning, with fans able to enjoy a cup alongside some rugby chat.

The coffee is described as having: “a gold top, rich chocolate and bright citrus notes with a subtle caramel sweetness.”

Coffee lovers are able to order the blend online and have it delivered to their door and can also enjoy it at the popular William Street cafe.

The Ruck Coffee website reads: “You can find us in Edinburgh, Scotland. We blend the highest quality coffee beans from around the world and deliver them to your door. Simple.”

A social media announcement said customers can meet the pair at Fox & Co. from 7am onwards on Wednesday.