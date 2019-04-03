Scotland’s first ever Lego exhibition with 8ft dragon is coming to Livingston

Lego fans in Edinburgh and the Lothians have good reason to be excited this month with the arrival of a spectacular show in Livingston.

The Brick Kingdom exhibition will see Scotland’s first 8ft Lego brick dragon with glowing eyes and smoking breath, set to be unveiled at The Centre in the West Lothian town.

The structure will be appearing alongside 10 other models including a 4.2ft unicorn, 5ft princess, 6ft wizard, 5.9ft knight and 5ft huntswoman, as part of a children’s Easter exhibition.

The exhibition is aimed at giving families the chance to shop, eat and play together during the Easter holidays in the mall, which is one of the county’s largest indoor shopping centres.

It will be running from Saturday, April 6th to Monday, April 22nd.

To celebrate the launch of the Lego show, the mall is hosting a variety of free, fun-filled Lego brick activities from Saturday, April 6th until Monday, April 8th between 10am and 6pm.

This includes ‘make and take’ model building sessions where budding Lego fans will have the chance to make their own special models to take home.

Children will also be invited to help create a giant 2m x 2m Lego brick mosaic and little ones can also enjoy some playtime in the Duplo brick pit.

A dragon hunt will also take place with children being tasked with finding 15 Lego brick eggs or dragons hidden in store windows around the mall, to be in with a chance of winning a family lunch.

Ashley Bisland, deputy centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said they were “delighted” to be showcasing the models this month.

For more details visit https://www.thecentrelivingston.com/whats-on/events

