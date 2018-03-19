Scotland’s last Cardinal Keith O’Brien dies after fall

Cardinal Keith O’Brien, formerly the Catholic Church’s most senior cleric in Britain, has died.

The 80-year-old, who resigned as Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh in 2013 after admitting sexual misconduct, was recently injured in a fall.

The cardinal has been in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Newcastle, but was admitted to hospital in the city after a fall in which he broke his collarbone and also suffered a head injury.

His successor as archbishop administered the last rites on Friday.

Archbishop Leo Cushley of St Andrews and Edinburgh said: “In life, Cardinal O’Brien may have divided opinion - in death, however, I think all can be united in praying for the repose of his soul, for comfort for his grieving family and that support and solace be given to those whom he hurt and let down. May he rest in peace.”