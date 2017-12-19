Scotland’s most popular baby names for 2017 revealed

When it comes to names for baby boys in Scotland, one stands above all the rest.

Jack was today confirmed as the most popular name for newborn males in 2017 - the 10th year in succession it has claimed top place.

Olivia was again the most popular for baby girls while Emily was second, an annual report from the National Records for Scotland (NRS) revealed.

Among the top first forenames for boys, Oliver climbed to second while James was down to third and Lewis remained in fourth place. Noah and Logan were fifth and sixth, Harris rose six places to seventh, Alexander and Leo remained eighth and ninth and Harry fell three places to tenth.

As for the most popular names for girls, Isla rose one place to third, and Sophie fell one place to fourth (it had been the top name from 2005 to 2013). Jessica rose two places to fifth, Amelia remained sixth, Ava fell two places to seventh, Ella remained eighth.

NRS registered the births of 25,384 boys and 23,935 girls in the period covered by these figures.

Parents chose 3,314 different first forenames for boys and 4,221 different first forenames for girls. In total, 2,063 boys and 2,767 girls were given first forenames that were unique.

The numbers of different names, and of unique names, were well above the levels of 10, 20 or 40 years ago.

For example, the number of boys with unique first forenames was greater this year (2,063 in the period covered by these figures) than in the whole of 2007 (1,797), 1997 (1,126) or 1977 (761).

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Naming your baby is such an important decision and it’s always fun to see the names parents around Scotland are choosing.

“This year’s figures show some names have an enduring appeal, with Jack and Olivia confirming themselves as the most popular across Scotland – Jack for the tenth year in a row and Olivia for the second.

“The trend for unique names remains far higher than it has been in previous decades, indicating that today’s parents are thinking long and hard before choosing names for their babies.”