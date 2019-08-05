Scotland’s oldest man Alfred Smith dies aged 111

Scotland’s oldest man has died aged 111.

Alfred Smith, known as Alf, turned 111 on 29 March, the same day as Britain’s other oldest man, Robert Weighton.

Mr Smith, from St Madoes, Perthshire, who was the oldest man in Scotland, died on Saturday night.

Councillor Eric Drysdale paid tribute to the former farmer, who credited porridge and having an enjoyable job for his long life.

The Perth and Kinross councillor tweeted: “Sad to hear this morning that Scotland’s oldest man, Perth and Kinross based Alf Smith of St Madoes, has passed way aged 111 years and 128 days.

“When he was 100 he bought a new washing machine and decided on a ten-year extended warranty! Optimism seems to be the key to a long life.”

Mr Smith was born in Invergowrie in 1908, the fifth of six sons. He emigrated to Canada, along with four of his brothers, in 1927 but returned after five years and went on to drive lorries for his brother George.

During the Second World War, he was in the Home Guard, and married Isobel when he was 29.

The couple went on to farm at Kinfauns where they raised two children, Irene and Allan. Mrs Smith died more than 14 years ago, aged 97.