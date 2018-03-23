Scotland’s weather: Beast from the East 3 to bring heavy snow

An Arctic weather front dubbed the Beast from the East 3 is set to sweep Scotland in the run up to the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Forecasters have predicted that the mercury is set to plummet well into the minuses (as much as -10C in some parts of the UK) as early as next Wednesday, bringing heavy snow and icy conditions.

The Beast from the East 3 is on the way. Pic: SWNS

Edinburgh and the Lothians will experience the beginning of the Arctic conditions on Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to dip to below freezing. Snow are showers are also forecast for Wednesday.

Sleet and wind is forecast for much of the west of the Scotland, with frequest heavy snow showers expected towards the start of the Easter Weekend.

The weather is being blamed on another Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) pattern in the Arctic, which caused the Beast from the East in February and March which caused widespread disruption and brought the country to a halt.

James Madden, forecaster for Exacta Weather said: “The Easter weekend is looking cold and wintry with some complex weather patterns showing signs of developing within this period.

“Further snow on a widespread scale is looking increasingly likely from Easter weekend and into much of the following week.

“This could surpass the recent snow events and bring some of the heaviest snowfall we have ever seen at this time of the year or at Easter.”