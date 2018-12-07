Scotland’s weather: Forth Road Bridge closed due to high winds

The Forth Road Bridge has closed to double-decker buses in both directions due to widespread gales which have sweeped into the Capital.

A Met Office yellow “be aware” warning for wind reamins in place until midnight with inland gusts of 50-60mph expected across eastern parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The bridge closure, which was confirmed by Traffic Scotland at around 1.45pm on their Twitter feed, is likely to cause travel disruption ahead of the evening rush hour.

Elsewhere in the east, road users on the A1 at Thistly Cross have been advised to use caution due to high winds.

Tay Bridge leading into Dundee has also been closed to double-decker vehicles in both directions due to the high winds.

Glasgow, Inverclyde, East and South Ayrshire, and North Lanarkshire are expected to be among the hardest-hit areas.

Friarton Bridge on the M90 near Perth also has a high wind warning in place. A majority of Calmac Ferries services have either been cancelled or disrupted today. Routes between Tobermory-Kilchoan, Oban-Colonsay, Ullapool-Stornoway and Mallaig-Armadale are among those cancelled, leaving a number of passengers stranded.

