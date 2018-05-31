Scotland's weather: Heavy rain warning for Friday and Saturday

Scotland's prolonged run of dry weather is forecast to dramatically end tomorrow with the risk thunderstorms and downpours across the country.

Up to 30mm could fall within an hour in some places and 60mm within two to three hours , the Met Office said today.

Thundery downpours are forecast.

It has issued a yellow - "be aware" - severe weather warning for 9am to 10pm on Friday and 11am to 9pm on Saturday.

The agency said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

A spokeswoman said scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms were likely to develop on Friday, particularly in the afternoon, which would ease only slowly through the evening.

She said: "Some places will miss the worst of the heavy showers and thunderstorms, but where they do occur they are likely to bring torrential rain with the potential for 20-30 mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 50-60 mm in three hours in a few locations.

"Lightning and large hail are also possible."

On Saturday, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by late morning across inland Scotland.

The Met Office spokeswoman said: "Some of the storms could be severe, and with generally light winds, will be slow-moving.

"Whilst some areas may escape with a dry day, where storms do develop some torrential downpours are possible.

"There is the potential for 20-30 mm of rain to fall in an hour, and as much as 50-70 mm in two to three hours.

"As well as heavy rain, frequent lightning and some large hail are also possible."