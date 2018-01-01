Scotland’s weather: high winds expected as Storm Eleanor hits

High winds are expected as Storm Eleanor sweeps in on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 80mph possible in coastal areas.

Forecasters said a combination of weather in the form of high tides and strong winds will make large waves and spray likely in some western areas on the coast.

They warned of a “small chance” of injuries and danger to life from waves and beach material that is thrown about while power cuts and transport disruption is possible.

The Met Office has issued yellow “be aware” warnings of high winds for south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Central, Tayside and Fife.

It said gales with gusts of 60mph to 70mph are likely while some western coastal areas have a chance of seeing gusts of 80mph.

The latest warnings come just days after the country was hit by Storm Dylan on Hogmanay.

READ MORE: FAQs: Everything you need to know about the rail fare increases

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “The unsettled theme continues throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as many return to work on Tuesday and there will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland.

“The wind will pick up again later on Tuesday and Wednesday as developing Storm Eleanor heads towards the UK and Ireland.

“Storm Eleanor will bring a very windy spell to the UK on Tuesday night and Wednesday with gales or severe gales in places and national severe weather warnings have been issued as there is the potential for some travel disruption, and high waves throwing beach material on to sea fronts, roads and coastal properties, along western and southern coasts.”

The warnings are valid from 6pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

Forecasters said that unsettled weather will continue through the rest of the week, with further bouts of wet and windy weather interspersed with brighter, showery periods.

There may be snow at times across northern areas, especially Scotland, as well as ice at night between the wet spells.