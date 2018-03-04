Scotland’s weather: More snow expected during further yellow warning

Parts of Scotland are set for more snowy downpours until Tuesday afternoon - with the public urged to remain vigilant against the extreme conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning across most of Scotland until 11am on Monday. Another band of snow will bring an additional yellow warning across parts of central and northern Scotland from the early hours of Tuesday until 3pm.

Traffic on a snowy and icy M8, Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Motorists can expect icy patches on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office chief forecaster said: “Further spells of snow affecting Scotland will mainly fall inland whilst in coastal areas there will be a mix of rain and sleet.

“During Monday, snow and additional accumulations should become increasingly restricted to hills and mountains over the northern half of Scotland.

“In the meantime, some difficult conditions are likely at times at low-levels inland, including through the Central Belt. In terms of accumulations, a further 1-3cm is expected at some low levels. Meanwhile, over eastern parts of the Highlands, Grampians Mountains and Southern Uplands, a further 5-10cm will build up in some areas with more significant accumulations developing over the highest parts.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The extreme weather we have been experiencing is almost unprecedented in its severity, and has clearly presented major challenges to Scotland’s infrastructure.

“Conditions have improved significantly in many parts of the country but I would urge the Scottish public to remain vigilant. Yellow (be aware) weather warnings are still in place across all but the most westerly parts of Scotland, and in most parts ice and surface water will create challenges for drivers on some minor roads.

“The advice from Police Scotland is travel with caution in all areas, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check weather forecasts.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office added: “A spell of snow is expected to develop over parts of central and northern Scotland early Tuesday, before dying out from the south through the day.

“Icy stretches are also likely on untreated surfaces. Delays to travel and public transport could occur, with some temporary disruption to power supplies and mobile phone coverage.”