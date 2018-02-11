Scotland’s weather: Motorists face chaos on Monday with snow and ice

Have your say

Motorists have been warned to expect rush-hour chaos tomorrow morning as Scotland is battered by heavy showers of hail and snow.

Weathermen say the west and north of the country are at greatest risk, with the prospect of some drivers becoming stranded in blizzard conditions.

Highland cows play in the snow in West Lothian. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/TSPL

Power cuts are predicted and journey times by road and rail are likely to be increased.

Rachael Adshead of the Met Office said:”Tomorrow morning is going to be particularly cold, with overnight snow showers continuing into the Monday morning rush hour.

“Scotland is on the end of a Canadian airstream, which picks up moisture as it crosses the mild sea.

“That’s why some of the heaviest snow on Monday will be in Western Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will be the first areas to be affected.

“As a result, Glasgow could see some very heavy snow showers in the morning.”

Up to two inches of snow (5cm) can be expected quite widely, with double that expected on ground above 500 feet.

Areas affected by the warnings include Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Islands, Orkney and Shetland, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.

The Scottish Government’s emergency response team was activated at the weekend to co-ordinate efforts to keep the country’s roads moving.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said:” The Multi Agency Response Team (MART) will be operational this evening to monitor conditions. Police Scotland is advising motorists to drive appropriately to the conditions on the road, allowing extra time to travel.

“Traffic Scotland is providing regular updates on social media, as well as through its website and radio broadcasts, with travellers being asked to check the latest information before they set off.”

Many parts of the country yesterday received either snowfall or light snow showers, with gritters active during the day.

A blizzard hit the Muir of Ord area, near Inverness, turning the roads white within a matter of minutes.

Dog walkers and their pets made the most of the snowy conditions, while some drivers struggled to control their vehicles.

Skiers complained about long queues on the A82, as they tried to reach the slopes of the Nevis Range.

It is understood the private service road had not been gritted, making the climb too difficult for some vehicles.

As a result, traffic unable to turn into the access road bunched up on the A82.

Margaret Laidlaw wrote on Facebook:”Why do the powers that be allow this to happen, the snow has been forecast for the past week!

“People travel to the area to go skiing and it brings money into the area, surely we could do our best to keep the access road clear for them?”

The yellow Met Office ‘be aware” snow warning expires at lunch time today. Tuesday sees more snow showers as an Atlantic front arrives.

Wednesday will be wet and windy, though not just as cold.