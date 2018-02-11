Scotland’s weather: overnight snow causes traffic disruption

Have your say

Motorists experienced disruptions to their morning commutes this morning as Scotland suffered heavy showers of hail and snow.

Police in Stirling warned of very icy conditions while there were also reports of heavy snow falling on parts of the M77.

Highland cows play in the snow in West Lothian. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/TSPL

Scotland will see further snow showers this morning.

There could be a some respite, however, with milder temperatures set to return mid-week.

Overnight snow has led to the closure of several schools in the Highlands.

By 08:00, a total of 26 schools had announced they would remain shut on Monday morning. More than a thousand children were affected.

The schools included Broadford Primary on Skye, Farr High School and Primary in Sutherland and Kilchuimen Academy and Primary in Inverness-shire.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for much of Scotland until midday.

The Met Office chief forecaster said: “Showers of hail and snow are expected through Monday morning. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent across western and northern Scotland where 2-5 cm of snow is likely to accumulate relatively widely, with some areas, particularly above 150m, possibly seeing 6-10 cm of snow.”

The weather warning stated: “Longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely while some vehicles could become stranded.

“Ice is likely to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads leading to some injuries from slips and falls.

“Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”