Scotland’s weather: Polar air set to bring ice and snow over weekend

Polar air from beyond Greenland and Iceland will see temperatures plummet across Scotland, with the mercury dipping below zero in many regions.

The country can expect wintry conditions over the weekend with another yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office from 00:05 until 11:00 on Sunday 11 February.

Snowfall in Edinburgh. Picture: John Devlin

Edinburgh, Fife, the Lothians, Tayside and the Borders will be the first to feel the chill with sub zero temperatures anticipated around Edinburgh and Dundee from Saturday evening onwards.

The Met Office warned: “a spell of rain, sleet and hill snow will move east through tomorrow evening before skies clear leading to ice developing on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Snow and ice warnings are in place across the country on Sunday morning. Pic: Met Office

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said: “Over a few days we have been getting weather that is generally coming from northern parts, with some weather coming from Canada.

“At the moment it is called a Polar Maritime Air Mass which is coming from beyond Iceland and Greenland.

“So that is bringing in the cold air.”

He added that some of the colder temperatures experienced lately had also come from Scandinavia.