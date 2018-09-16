Scotland’s weather: Police issue warning ahead of Storm Helene

Have your say

Police Scotland have issued a warning ahead of high winds expected to hit much of the country.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with winds of up to 70mph expected from Monday evening.

As Storm Helene gets ready to batter the country, roads and public transport are expected to be impacted.

The Met Office warning has been issued from 6pm on Monday to noon on Tuesday, with gales of up to 70mph expected.

Gusts are predicted to hit areas including Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway and anyone due to travel in the affected areas have been told to plan ahead.

Police Scotland issued a weather warning from their Twitter account writing: “Advance notice that Storm Helene will bring strong winds to parts of Scotland on Monday evening and Tuesday.

“Please follow the metoffice & traffic scotland for more info.

“Roads and public transport will be affected.

“Please plan ahead.”

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected with bus and train services also likely to be affected.

Those using high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges have been warned that travel may not be possible.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.