Scotland’s weather: Scots to enjoy hottest holiday weekend in 25 years

Scotland is set to experience its hottest bank holiday weekend in more than 25 years, as some areas of the country hit 27C.

A spell of warm weather is expected across Scotland as the jet stream diverts to the far north ahead of the weekend.

Much of Scotland will be bathing in brilliant sunshine, with parts of the west Highlands, including Wester Ross and Skye, set to be the hottest places in the country.

Experts say the temperatures will match anything we’ve experienced over the same weekend for at least a generation.

Back in 1992, Inverailort in Inverness-shire managed to reach a sweltering 27.1C on the same weekend, while this time last year, Lossiemouth in Moray hit a high of 27.3C.

The west of Scotland will be benefitting most on Sunday and Monday. Glasgow and surrounds are expected to see temperatures of up to 25C.

However, the heatwave won’t be hitting all parts of the country.

The east coast will be much cooler, and areas around Aberdeen, Fife and Edinburgh won’t be going much higher than 15C-17C.

While it might be time to dig out your shades and sandals in some parts, the temperatures won’t be enough to beat the record high of 30C which was set at Gordon Castle on the River Spey in 1933.