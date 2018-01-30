Scotland’s weather: Snow warning in place for Wednesday

Travellers could be set for more misery tomorrow as a weather warning for snow and ice across much of Scotland for Wednesday was confirmed by the Met Office.

The Yellow warning, which covers most of the country, including Glasgow, says that plunging temperatures will cause ice that eventually gives way to snow after showers.

READ MORE: Police warn drivers as snow starts to melt

Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh are not thought to be affected by the warning, which runs from 3am until 6pm on Wednesday, as it skips much of the east coast of the country.

The Met Office warns that roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow, reminded commuters that longer journey times by road, bus and train are probable.

READ MORE: Scotland set to freeze amid 41-hour weather warning

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment read: “2-5 cm of snow is expected to accumulate in places above 200 m. Some snow is also possible to low levels at times, mainly overnight.

“Snow is expected to become confined to higher routes, mainly above 250m, on Wednesday afternoon.”