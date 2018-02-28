Scotland’s weather: Some schools set to remain closed on Thursday

Many of Scotland’s schools are expected to remain closed tomorrow following the arrival fo extreme winter weather in parts of the country.

Glasgow City Council announced on social media “All our schools & nurseries will be CLOSED tomorrow Thursday 1 March due to Red Weather alert in place from 3pm today. We will continue to post updates on our social media channels & website.

Other council areas are expected to follow suit, especially those in the Central Belt following the issuing of a red weather warning.

An amber warning was already in place for much of the country, with the East and Central belt suffering the ill-effects of the so-called ‘beast from the east’ blast of Siberian cold air.

Forecasters said the entire east coast, central belt and as far west as Greenock will be hit - while the worst affected areas could see up to 40cm of snow and a wind chill of minus 10C.

Warnings are still in place. Picture: SWNS

It reads: “Heavy snow showers and drifting of lying snow in the strong easterly winds will become more widespread across the area later on Wednesday afternoon, through the evening and overnight into Thursday.

“Roads will become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers. Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel are expected. Some communities could become cut off for several days.

“Long interruptions to power supplies and other services.

The Met Office defines a red warning as ‘extreme weather’, meaning action is required now to protect yourself and others from the impact of the weather, with risk to life likely, along with widespread damage and travel disruption.

Official Government advice remains not to travel unless your journey is absolutely necessary.

Schools across the country are closed, with most council areas making the decision not to open schools or nurseries amid the treacherous weather conditions.

A number of univerisites and colleges across Scotland were also closed today.