Scotland’s weather: Temperatures to hit minus 10C this weekend

Scotland will see a cold snap this weekend with temperatures plummeting on Saturday evening.

Temperatures are set to take a plunge. Picture: Neil Hanna

Thermometers will dip as low as minus 10C in parts of the country and the freezing weather is expected to last a week.

Temperatures for Edinburgh and Glasgow will hover around minus 3C.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning of ice in Strathclyde; Central, Tayside and Fife; Highlands and Eilean Siar; Grampian; Orkney and Shetland, and the Scottish Borders.

Across the rest of the UK conditions are expected to be calmer and more settled after high winds swept across England and Wales on Thursday.

A yellow wind warning covered all of southern England, Wales and up to Yorkshire and the Humber for the majority of the day.

