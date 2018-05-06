Scotland’s weather: Temperatures to rival Ibiza on bank holiday Monday

Parts of Scotland will be as hot as southern Spain on bank holiday Monday as the nation gears up for the brightest summer in years.

The Beast from the East and an additional two cold fronts which followed meant wintery weather continued well into spring.

Cherry Blossom trees out in full bloom as people enjoy the spring sunshine in the Meadows, Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Rutherford

However, Scotland can at least look forward to the summer with the Met Office expecting it to be the hottest in five years.

Monday’s May Day bank holiday is set to be the hottest day of 2018 do far with temperatures to soar to an average of 21C in both Edinburgh and Glasgow, which is the same as the Balearic Islands in Spain.

There will be a drop off in temperature as the week goes on, though the warmth is expected to return midway through the following week.