Scotland’s weather: Travel chaos as public urged not to travel

Vast swathes of Scotland were left reeling this morning as the full impact of the so-called ‘beast from the east’ weather front hit the country with a vengeance.

More than 400 schools across Scotland have been forced to shut as the country gets braced for snow with potentially the highest level of warning from forecasters.

Warnings are still in place. Picture: SWNS

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said amber alerts for snow and freezing winds from the early hours of Wednesday could be changed to red for extreme weather in certain areas, with motorists urged not to travel.

East Dunbartonshire Council, City of Edinburgh Council, Falkirk Council, Fife Council, Scottish Borders Council, Stirling Council and East Renfrewshire Council announced all schools in their areas will be closed on Wednesday due to potential of dangerous conditions.

READ MORE: In full: List of council areas that have closed schools

Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio Scotland: “There is a possibility that the amber warning could be in some areas upgraded to a red.

“That is a warning for snow that we have never seen since the modern system has come into place in Scotland, that’s what the Met Office tell me.

“We are right on the cusp, we are at the strongest possible amber warning, and right on the cusp of potentially becoming a red.

“That means a high likelihood of a high impact so that could be not just treacherous but frankly dangerous if you travel.”

Forecasters said the entire east coast, central belt and as far west as Greenock will be hit - while the worst affected areas could see up to 40cm of snow and a wind chill of minus 10C.

Police Scotland has urged motorists in affected areas not to travel by road, however other transport services are likely to be impacted.

A red weather warning means a high potential of “widespread damage”, travel and power disruption and risk to life.

Met Office advice for such alerts is to “avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities”.

The weather also affected flights, with Glasgow Airport temporarily suspending operations to clear the runway early in the morning following heavy snowfall.

Stein Connelly, of Transport Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland: “We’re seeing significant weather disruption on the network, we’ve got all our gritters out and ploughs working right throughout the day, right throughout the night, but we’re still seeing significant challenges.

“The police are advising in the amber area don’t travel on the roads but we’re still seeing busy roads, incidents on them, cars coming off the roads, HGVs blocking and losing traction, and that stops our gritters getting out and on to the roads and keeping it clear, so the message is quite clear - avoid travel on these roads.”

As the so-called “Beast from the East” hit Scotland on Tuesday, travel routes saw disruption caused by difficult driving conditions while some areas had power cuts.

Giving a forecast for Wednesday and Thursday north of the border, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “With the snow coming increasingly aligned into bands accompanied by strong winds there is the risk of blizzards and the risk of really significant snow accumulations building up - 5cm to 10cm widely (in the amber area) with 15cm to 25cm locally and the potential for the hills to see 40cm of snowfall building up by the end of Thursday.

“Maximum temperatures on Wednesday will be barely above freezing and adding in that keen easterly wind it will feel more like minus 10C.”

Ministers warned that the current Amber warning that covers the central and east of Scotland could soon be upgraded to a red warning, meaning an imminent risk to life.

There was no let up in the weather overnight as wind and snow battered the east coast and threatened to stretch as far west as Glasgow, Greenock and Port Glasgow.

READ MORE: All Edinburgh schools closed

Official Government advice remains not to travel unless your journey is absolutely necessary.

Schools across the country are closed, with most council areas making the decision not to open schools or nurseries amid the treacherous weather conditions.

Transport is virtually non-existent in many places, with Glasgow Airport closed for now, while Scotrail services in and around Edinburgh among those affected.

READ MORE: Scotland on verge of ‘risk to life’ warning

Scotland’s national railway also advised passengers not to travel in the Strathclyde area, while McGill’s services in North and South Lanarkshire, Glasgow and Renfrewshire were suspended, though Lothian Buses insist their buses are running.

Virgin Trains west coast services between Scotland and Carlisle aer closed, meaning chaos for cross-border commuters.

A spokesperson for Virgin Trains on the west coast route said: “Due to the weather, the route between Carlisle and Scotland is closed with no trains, or replacement buses, running. Alternative rail routes between England and Scotland are also severely disrupted.

“We will let customers know if Network Rail can reopen the route, but customers should assume there will be severe disruption for the rest of today. Customers who wish to postpone their journeys and travel tomorrow can do so – tickets will be valid. Alternatively, if customers would prefer to cancel their journey, refunds will be given without any fee being charged.”

Further education was also affected, as Strathclyde, Glasgow and Caledonian Universities announced that there would be no classes today, while all campuses of the University of the West of Scotland are closed.