Scotland shivers in coldest night of the year so far

SCOTLAND had its coldest night of the year so far as vast swathes of the country fell below freezing, with -8C recorded in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Clear skies overnight saw temperatures plummet below the -12.4C on Saturday night - with the Met Office recording new lows of -13C and -12C in Dalwhinnie and Drumnadrochit.

Scotland has had its coldest night of the year so far. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

In Edinburgh and Glasgow the temperature dropped to -8C - the lowest since the winter of 2010.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place from 4pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday covering most of the country with the Highland and North East expected to have snowfall.

The chance of this is highest across parts of Scotland and northern England where rain may fall onto frozen surfaces.

A few centimetres of fresh snow are also likely on high ground, mainly across Scotland and northern England.

The MET office warn of icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and that there is a chance of travel disruption across parts of Scotland and northern England.

