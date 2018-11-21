Scotland v Argentina: Road closures ahead of 2018 autumn test at Murrayfield

Have your say

Details of road closures and diversions have been unveiled ahead of the Scotland v Argentina rugby international taking place in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The game against 'the Pumas,' the last in the Autumn test series, kicks off at 2:30pm at Murrayfield.

As well as the rugby, Hibs will be playing Dundee in a home game at Easter Road at 3pm.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the city council's roads team, has now published details of all the routes that will be affected by the rugby match.

Several key roads will be closed during the period leading up to - and after - the game.

Roseburn Street will be closed from 12:30pm-2:30pm and 4pm-5:30pm.

Roseburn Terrace will also be closed from 3:30pm-6pm.

Roseburn Place and Roseburn Avenue will also be closed at Roseburn Street from 12:30pm-6pm.

Other key routes closed off between 3:30pm and 6pm include: Haymarket Terrace and Haymarket Yards (except trams); West Coates; the West Approach Road between Westfield Road and the slip road at Dundee Street; Eglinton Crescent between Magdala Crescent and Coates Gardens; Murrayfield Road between Ellersly Road and Costorphine Road; Costorphine Road eastbound from Ellersly Road.

Most of the road closures will affect bus routes but buses will still be able to pass along Murrayfield Road, between Ellersly Road and Costorphine Road, and then eastbound from Ellersly Road.