Scotland weather: Snow warning and more ice alerts

A snow warning was issued today for parts of Scotland after wintry conditions caused widespread travel disruption south of the Border.

Southern Scotland and northern England are expected to be hit with 2-5cm of snow on Friday, which could affect road and rail journeys.

The yellow - “be aware” - severe weather alert from the Met Office will be in force from 3am to noon.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “A spell of snow is likely across parts of northern England and southern Scotland on Friday morning.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Some delays to air travel are also possible.”

Signal faults in Glasgow and Edinburgh are affecting several major lines. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The Met Office said snow would affect ground above 100m, which includes part of most cross-Border routes.

It also said up to 10cm was possible over higher ground.

The warnings come after heavy snow and ice disrupted airports and motorways in England and left thousands without power.

Bad weather delayed CalMac ferry sailings between Ullapool and Stornoway, and NorthLink warned of possible disruption to Orkney and Shetland.

Passengers at Stansted Airport were delayed while the runway was closed temporarily to allow safety checks to be carried out.

Travellers at Luton Airport were warned of possible delays due to sleet and snow, with reported hold-ups of over two hours while crews de-iced their plane.

The southbound carriageway of the M1 near Lutterworth in Leicestershire was closed after an accident involving a lorry, with Highways England reporting “severe conditions” on the A14 near Kettering, while another HGV jack-knifed in heavy snow on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

Western Power Distribution said more than 13,000 homes remained without power, most in the West Midlands, along with others in the East Midlands, south west of England, and Wales.

Rail passengers in Scotland faced major disruption from signalling faults in Edinburgh and Rutherglen, near Glasgow, but Network Rail said they were mechanical problems rather than weather related.

ScotRail tweeted at 8:16am: “No services are able to run in or out of Edinburgh.”

When trains resumed, their frequency was reduced on several lines, including services being halved on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow route.

ScotRail said the disruption was expected to continue until 4pm.

