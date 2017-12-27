Scotland weather: travel misery for commuters as icy weather returns

Motorists have been warned of dangerous conditions on the roads and air travellers of potential disruption as snow and ice hit large swathes of the Scotland and the rest of the UK.

A warning for ice has been issued for the Highlands, Grampian, Lothian & Borders, Strathclyde and Orkney and Shetland in Scotland, as well as Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East in England.

Signal faults in Glasgow and Edinburgh are affecting several major lines. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Northern England is set to be the worst affected after snow left thousands without power as wintry weather swept in overnight, with Western Power Networks saying more than 14,000 properties had been cut off.

Commuters who are returning to work this morning could be set to face delays across the country as Scotrail issue warnings for several of their main rail lines due to separate faults in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A fault with the signalling system between Haymarket and Edinburgh will cause major disruption for services on the Borders Railway, with the Edinburgh to Aberdeen, Perth and Glasgow lines also affected.

While trains from Glasgow Queen Street Station to Edinburgh are set to run half-hourly via Falkirk High, on the hour and half past the hour.

Posting on their website, Scotrail wrote: “Unfortunately we had multiple points failures between Haymarket and Edinburgh this morning which has caused considerable disruption. We’ve managed to perform a temporary repair to allow us to run some services.”

Services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street will be reduced to a half-hourly service, while services between Helensburgh/Milngavie and the capital will begin and end at Bathgate.

An update posted on ScotRail’s Twitter feed after 8 this morning stated that ‘no services’ were able to run in or out of Edinburgh.

Rail bosses say the disruption is expected to last until 10:00am.

A problem with the signalling system at Rutherglen in Glasgow has also meant that several train services between Motherwell and Dalmuir will be cancelled and several other lines affected by delays.

