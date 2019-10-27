Scotland's youngest Euromillions winner Jane Park is pregnant

The 23-year-old said she is not in a relationship with the father, her friend Barry, but said expecting a baby "was more exciting than winning the lottery."

Speaking to newspaper The Sunday Mail, Jane said: "It's a crazy time but I'm so happy. People think winning the lottery is the best thing that can happen to you, but this feeling is just magical in a completely different way. This is something that no amount of cash could buy. Everyone thinks buying a flash car is exciting, but in reality for me, shopping for a pram is 10 times more fulfilling.

"When you suddenly come into a lot of money you become isolated and desperate to build bonds and relationships.

"For the first time I feel like I will have someone new in my life who loves me for me and not because of my bank balance."

Jane, who lives with her mum in Edinburgh, said she met Barry on social media.

“I had imagined finding a boyfriend, settling down and then having a baby, but it just didn’t work out that way,” she said.

“Barry and I originally started talking over social media and grew into friends.

“We became close and one night things naturally progressed. We are both ­committed to being parents.