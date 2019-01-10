Scotrail cancels busy Edinburgh-Glasgow train because crew member failed to show

A rush-hour train from Edinburgh to Glasgow was cancelled this evening - because a crew member failed to turn up.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Glasgow, Adam Tomkins, was among the passengers affected by the cancellation.

In a Tweet he wrote: "So the 17.30 Thursday train from Edinburgh to Glasgow is a great one to cancel, @ScotRail, given the number of MSPs from all parties that catch that service. Given political concern about recent performance, well done. #ScotFail"

He added: "Cancelled, we’re told, because a crew member did not turn up. It’s not good enough, @ScotRail

ScotRail responded to the tweet with an apology and said the next train would be at 5:45pm.