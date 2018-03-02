ScotRail resumes limited services between Edinburgh and Glasgow

ScotRail has started to run limited services between Edinburgh and Glasgow after severe weather warnings cancelled trains across the Central Belt earlier this week.
Trains will run twice an hour between the two cities via Falkirk High, and will depart on the hour and half hour from Glasgow Queen Street, and at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour from Waverley.
All services will call at Haymarket, Edinburgh Park, Linlithgow, Polmont, Falkirk Hihg, Croy, Lenzie and Bishopbriggs in both directions.
ScotRail has confirmed that limited services are also running between Aberdeen-Inverness, Edinburgh-Aberdeen, Edinburgh-Dundee, Inverness-Perth, Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh and Glasgow Central-Ayr.
A yellow weather warning is still in place for the Central Belt, with passengers advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
ScotRail is working on clearing other lines, including between Port Glasgow and Gourock.
ScotRail has confirmed that no services will run on the following routes for the rest of today:
From Glasgow Queen Street
Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa/Dunblane
Glasgow Queen Street to Anniesland
Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen
Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston
From Glasgow Central
Glasgow Central to Lanark
Glasgow Central to Neilston
Glasgow Central to Newton
Glasgow Central to Edinburgh Waverley via Shotts/Carstairs
Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
Glasgow Central to Paisley Canal
Glasgow Central to Ardrossan Harbour
Glasgow Central to Gourock
Glasgow Central to Largs
Glasgow Central to Wemyss Bay
Glasgow Central Inner & Outer Cathcart Circles
Glasgow Central/Dumfries and Carlisle
From Edinburgh Waverley
Edinburgh to Dunblane/Alloa
Edinburgh to Tweedbank
Edinburgh to North Berwick/Dunbar
Edinburgh to Glenrothes with Thornton
Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath
Edinburgh to Perth
Edinburgh to Helensburgh Central via Bathgate
Edinburgh to Glasgow Central via Shotts
Edinburgh to Milngavie via Bathgate
Edinburgh to Ayr via Carstairs
Via Glasgow Queen Street low level/Glasgow Central low level
Edinburgh to Milngavie via Bathgate
Edinburgh to Helensburgh Central via Bathgate
Dalmuir to Larkhall/Motherwell via Whifflet or Hamilton Central
Dumbarton Central/Milngavie to Motherwell/Cumbernauld
Larkhall to Milngavie
Balloch to Airdrie
From Inverness
Inverness to Wick