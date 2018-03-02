ScotRail resumes limited services between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Have your say

ScotRail has started to run limited services between Edinburgh and Glasgow after severe weather warnings cancelled trains across the Central Belt earlier this week.

Trains will run twice an hour between the two cities via Falkirk High, and will depart on the hour and half hour from Glasgow Queen Street, and at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour from Waverley.

All services will call at Haymarket, Edinburgh Park, Linlithgow, Polmont, Falkirk Hihg, Croy, Lenzie and Bishopbriggs in both directions.

ScotRail has confirmed that limited services are also running between Aberdeen-Inverness, Edinburgh-Aberdeen, Edinburgh-Dundee, Inverness-Perth, Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh and Glasgow Central-Ayr.

A yellow weather warning is still in place for the Central Belt, with passengers advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Services are set to resume. Picture; Michael Gillen

ScotRail is working on clearing other lines, including between Port Glasgow and Gourock.

ScotRail has confirmed that no services will run on the following routes for the rest of today:

From Glasgow Queen Street

Scotrail are set to run services from Glasgow and Edinburgh

Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa/Dunblane

Glasgow Queen Street to Anniesland

Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen

Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston

From Glasgow Central

Glasgow Central to Lanark

Glasgow Central to Neilston

Glasgow Central to Newton

Glasgow Central to Edinburgh Waverley via Shotts/Carstairs

Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

Glasgow Central to Paisley Canal

Glasgow Central to Ardrossan Harbour

Glasgow Central to Gourock

Glasgow Central to Largs

Glasgow Central to Wemyss Bay

Glasgow Central Inner & Outer Cathcart Circles

Glasgow Central/Dumfries and Carlisle

From Edinburgh Waverley

Edinburgh to Dunblane/Alloa

Edinburgh to Tweedbank

Edinburgh to North Berwick/Dunbar

Edinburgh to Glenrothes with Thornton

Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath

Edinburgh to Perth

Edinburgh to Helensburgh Central via Bathgate

Edinburgh to Glasgow Central via Shotts

Edinburgh to Milngavie via Bathgate

Edinburgh to Ayr via Carstairs

​Via Glasgow Queen Street low level/Glasgow Central low level

Edinburgh to Milngavie via Bathgate

Edinburgh to Helensburgh Central via Bathgate

Dalmuir to Larkhall/Motherwell via Whifflet or Hamilton Central

Dumbarton Central/Milngavie to Motherwell/Cumbernauld

Larkhall to Milngavie

​Balloch to Airdrie

From Inverness

Inverness to Wick