Scots’ delight as ‘Irn Bru’ shoes released

The love of Irn Bru in Scotland is well known across the world, and some fans could soon be representing their love of the fizzy drink in their footwear.

Customers of fashion site ASOS took to social media to share their delight after Vans released blue, white and orange trainer on their site.

And it didn’t take long before people began to notice the correlation between the shoes and Irn Bru on social media.

Twitter was soon abuzz with supporters comparing the new shoes to Scotland’s favourite fizzy drink.

Charbie_x wrote: “Where are these sold, I’m buying.

Rory Finlayson admitted that he could be tempted writing: “Would never wear vans but might make an exception for these.

Despite the images being shared on social media, some were hesitant about the prospect of ‘Irn Bru shoes’, especially with the trainers costing £60

Charlotte Wilson said: “I LOVE Irn Bru. Just not sure that’s what I’d style my shoes on.”

Meanwhile, others saw the funny side and were quick-witted to reference the recent recipe change which saw a significant decrease in the amount of sugar in the drink with one user writing: “Is it sugar-free?”