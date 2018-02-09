Scots emoji fans rejoice as redhead icon announced

SCOTTISH emoji fans are in a state of celebration with the news that the latest Unicode update will include a redhead emoji.

Flame-haired individuals across the globe have been complaining for years about being left out of the emoji palette.

In 2015 a group of Scots redheads even launched a petition, urging those responsible to come up with an emoji tailored just for them.

But now the long wait appears to be over as the Unicode Consortium announced that a redheaded avatar is among a list of 150 other emojis to be released later this year.

The announcement comes just a matter of months after the much-anticipated saltire flag emoji was made available for download.

Those with ginger locks will be able to select from a dozen redheaded icons, each featuring different genders and skin tones.

The redhead emoji is among 157 other emojis due for release in June of this year.