Scots football star frantically chases dog after he ate his false teeth

FORMER Rangers star Lee McCulloch has told how he was left stunned after his pet dog ate his false teeth.

The ex-Scotland international player’s cockapoo grabbed his gnashers from a table at his home after he took them out to watch a film with a glass of wine.

McCulloch, 39, told how he frantically chased the dog around his house in a desperate attempt to save the teeth and avoid an emergency trip to the dentist.

However, the former Kilmarnock manager couldn’t catch the pooch who chewed up the dentures but admitted he soon saw the funny side.

He said: “It was two weeks ago and I was sitting myself watching a film because the kids and the missus were out.

“I had a glass of wine and I have a plate as my teeth. So to get super comfy I took them out and put them on the table next to me where my wine was.

“I have got a wee dog, a cockapoo. So I got to the end of my wine and went through for a refill and sat back down.

“I could hear the dog crunching on something but the lights were out and I thought nothing of it at first. But then it clicked: ‘The dog’s got my teeth’.

“I jumped up, turned the light on and the dog is staring at me with my plate in and two teeth hanging down. It was one of the funniest things I have ever seen.

“I couldn’t catch the dog after that. So all my plate and all my teeth got broken because the dog chewed it all up.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, McCulloch, of Bothwell, Lanarkshire, revealed he had worn dentures since childhood because his baby teeth didn’t develop properly.

McCulloch spent eight years at Rangers and was captain of the Ibrox club between 2012 and 2015.

The former midfielder, who also played for Motherwell and Wigan Athletic, left his role as Kilmarnock manager in October last year following a poor run of results.

He has since had a brief spell as a coach in Poland and now works as a football pundit.