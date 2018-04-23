Scots man who filmed pet dog giving Nazi salute fined over hate crime

Have your say

A man who was convicted of a hate crime after he filmed a pet dog giving Nazi salutes and put the footage on YouTube has been given a £800 fine.

Mark Meechan was sentenced after a landmark ruling found him guilty of communicating a video which was “grossly offensive”.

A man who taught his girlfriend's pet pug to give Nazi salutes to be sentenced for the hate crime

The 30-year-old has been given six months to pay the fine.

Meechan was sentenced by Sheriff Derek O’Carroll at Airdrie Sheriff Court today.

Meechan taught his girlfriend’s pug to react to the words “gas the Jews” and filmed it for his YouTube channel last year.

The pug, named Buddha, was also seen raising a paw to fascist chant “Sieg Heil” during the footage called “M8 Yur Dug’s a Nazi”.

The stunt provoked outrage after being posted on YouTube where it has more than three million views.

READ MORE: Scots man who filmed pet dog giving Nazi salutes is convicted

Meechan, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, denied any wrongdoing insisting he had made the video to annoy his girlfriend Suzanne Kelly, 29.

But he was found guilty under the Communications Act of posting a video which was grossly offensive because it was ‘anti-Semitic and racist’ and aggravated by religious prejudice.