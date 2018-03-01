Scots surgeon walks for three hours in snow to perform operation

A Scottish medic walked for around two hours and 50 minutes in order to perform an operation on a patient after the extreme weather conditions shut down transport in central Scotland.

The unnamed surgeon trekked for eight miles on Thursday from Anniesland to Paisley in heavy snow in order to carry out the procedure.

The dedicated act was revealed by her colleague, Glasgow-based colorectal surgeon Andy Renwick, who said she would hate to have name publicised just for doing her job - even if it did mean she had to undertake the lengthy and treacherous trip.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “She walked from Anniesland to Paisley - it took her two hours and 50 minutes. I saw her come in, she had snow goggles on, Gortexed up, top and bottom, snow shoes and walking poles.

“She is operating today on someone who has bowel cancer, she knew that had to be done and so she has made extra effort to get in here to make sure that was actually delivered.”

On the staffing issues at the hospital, he added: “Last night we had foundation year one doctors stay in hospital overnight without having bought anything with them.

“They have remained overnight and remained in the hospital waiting for colleagues to turn up.

“We have had phone calls from their colleagues assuring us that they are trying to get in and they are waiting for transport to try and get in so they can actually relieve them. Hopefully we will be able to take the ones who can get home today home later on.

“One of my colleagues had a 4x4 and thankfully she picked me up this morning, I didn’t have to walk the two hours 50 minutes.”

