Scotsman and Evening News feature in new SPFL app

The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News will now feature in the new Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) official app.

Available now as a free download for all major mobile devices, the app compiles all the latest news, social media updates and video clips from around the SPFL for football fans to view in one place.

Readers of The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News can follow our sport feeds using the app.

The Official SPFL app is part of a new commercial partnership with developer RightNow Digital that will also create a platform for sponsorship opportunities within the smart phone and tablet space.

Supporters can also view the latest from the League and Clubs from official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, plus check out official YouTube video content, all in one easy to use app.

The release of the app marks attempts by SPFL looks to connect with more football fans digitally and follows the launch of the re-vamped SPFL website this past summer.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “We are always looking at new and innovative ways to engage supporters and the new SPFL app is another way for fans to link up with our competitions and clubs. “Furthermore, the new app will deliver stronger on-line fan engagement for our existing and new SPFL partners.”

Simon Ryley, RightNow Digital CEO, said: “We are delighted to be working with such an enthusiastic partner, providing fans with easy access to the amazing content the leagues and clubs produce each day.

The official SPFL app is available to download now from the Apple App Store and Android stores.