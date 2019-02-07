Scottish brother and sister to front new brain tumour campaign in memory of father

A Scots brother and sister aged 11 and nine are starring in a UK-wide marketing campaign aimed at raising funds to find a cure for the disease that killed their father.

Chloe Lowther, 11, and her brother Oscar, nine, are featuring in this year’s national Wear A Hat Day initiative by the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Matt Lowther

The children’s father Matt Lowther died in March 2016, aged 38, less than two years after being diagnosed with an aggressive incurable glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour.

Chloe and Oscar from Peebles were invited to take part to represent Scotland and their images will be seen across the country as the campaign is launched ready for Brain Tumour Awareness month in March.

Other children who have either been bereaved by a brain tumour, are living with a brain tumour or have a close family member who has been diagnosed, are taking part to represent their regions.

The children aged up to 12, are donning their best headwear from beanies to cowboy hats, trilbies to Panamas, baseball caps to novelty headpieces, and are asking others to join them for Wear A Hat Day 2019 on Friday, March 29.

Proud mother Gill, a teaching secretary at Edinburgh College of Art, said: “When Matt was diagnosed, we were told the average life expectancy of this type of tumour was 18 to 24 months.

“The grieving process for me started 18 months before Matt died as the two of us came to terms with the idea that we were not going to have the life together we planned. I spent a lot of time listening to a playlist we compiled which represented our 15 years together.

“Now I am doing my best to give our children the childhood we had planned together.”

She added: “I am so proud of Oscar and Chloe for being part of the Wear A Hat Day campaign. It means so much to my family and me to help contribute towards a cure, so it’s an honour to have them take part.”

Wear A Hat Day also has the backing of supermodel, businesswoman and brain tumour survivor Caprice who underwent surgery to remove a meningioma brain tumour two years ago.

Also supporting this year’s fundraiser is Strictly Come Dancing finalist Debbie McGee who lost her superstar magician husband Paul Daniels to the disease three years ago.

Sue Farrington Smith, Chief Executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are extremely grateful to Chloe and Oscar and their mum for helping us to launch Wear A Hat Day 2019.

“I know that people will be both distressed and inspired to hear the stories of all of these families who, like my own, know the pain of a brain tumour diagnosis.”

Wear A Hat Day has raised over a million pounds since the launch of Brain Tumour Research 10 years ago and is the culmination of Brain Tumour Awareness Month in March.

The big day will see schools, workplaces, families and individuals across the UK fundraising and taking part in fun events to raise awareness of brain tumours and help fund life-saving research.

Funds raised will develop the charity’s network of brain tumour research centres where scientists are focused on improving outcomes for patients and, finding a cure.