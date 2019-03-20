Scottish cat cowers behind shed after getting tin can stuck on its head

These shocking pictures show a cat cowering behind a shed - after getting a tin can stuck on its head.

The scared cat was rescued by the Scottish SPCA after they were altered to the feline by a member of the public on March 15 in Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute.

The cat, previously found with its head stuck in a tin can, safely in the custody of the Scottish SPCA. Picture: SWNS

Animal welfare charity officers don’t know how long the tin had been stuck around the cat’s neck but said they managed to remove it “easily” causing no injuries.

Now the charity has warned the public to be cautious when throwing away their rubbish.

Inspector Enid McMurchy said: “We can’t say how long the poor cat had the can stuck on his head but we’re glad someone spotted him.

“Thankfully we were able to remove the tin quite easily and the wee guy had no injuries.

“The vast majority of people are very responsible and take care to properly dispose of their rubbish.

“However, we want to remind everyone to be vigilant when placing their rubbish in the bin.

“You can even go as far as squashing tin cans so on the chance they do escape a bin, wildlife are that bit safer.

“Animals aren’t always as lucky as this little cat and rubbish can have a fatal impact on pets and wildlife.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.