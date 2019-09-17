Scottish Government launches public inquiry into Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital fiasco

The Scottish Government has announced a public inquiry into the chaos surrounding the opening of Edinburgh's new Sick Children's hospital.

The inquiry will focus on how vital issues relating to ventilation and other building systems arose. It will also consider how to prevent a repeat of the issues in future projects.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “The safety and well-being of all patients and their families is my top priority and should be the primary consideration in all NHS construction projects.

“I want to make sure this is the case for all future projects, which is why, following calls from affected parents, I am announcing a public inquiry to examine the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital sites.

“The recent KPMG and NSS reports into the new Edinburgh Children’s Hospital will provide a significant amount of the underpinning evidence for the inquiry alongside the ongoing independent review into the delivery and maintenance of the QEUH.

“The current situation is not one anyone would choose – but it is one I am determined to resolve.”

The hospital has been repeatedly delayed but was due to open in July until it was discovered - at the last minute - that the ventilation in critical care did not meet national standards.

The flagship building is now scheduled to open next autumn.

Last week, Ms Freeman announced the opening of the hospital would be delayed until autumn 2020, three years late, following the publication of an independent report into the failings surrounding the construction of the building.

Yesterday the health secretary appointed a 'tsar' to take over the delivery of the delayed Sick Children's hospital in the capital.

The new senior programme director will be tasked with ensuring the facility is finished without the safety issues flagged up in recent weeks. The problems will cost the NHS an estimated £16 million to repair.

Mary Morgan, who is director of strategy, performance and service transformation at NHS National Services Scotland, has taken up the role and will report directly to the Scottish Government.

She said: “I recognise the importance and the challenge of the task ahead, whilst acknowledging the large amount of work that has been already undertaken.”

The appointment comes amid reports of more than 70 people working at the new hospital every day without anything to do. Taxpayers have also been paying £1.4m a month to a private consortium for the empty hospital since February.

Other failings have also been revealed with the contractors of the new hospital being accused of underbidding for the project by £11.6m when they won the job.

Integrated Health Solutions Lothian, a consortium led by Brookfield Multiplex, won the contract six years ago but a report by Audit Scotland showed NHS Lothian had paid the company an extra £11.6m to fix drainage, heater and fire detector issues.

Other concerns raised about the hospital include the need for fire safety checks on the atrium, the lack of a second escape route from the restaurant, and four-bed wards failing to meet daylight requirements.

In Glasgow, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has come under fire for several high-profile failings.

Just last week The Scotsman reported that the UK's medical regulator, the General Medical Council (GMC), has placed the £842 million hospital under 'enhanced monitoring' because there are not enough doctors available to care for patients.

The hospital opened in 2015. It is the subject of an independent inquiry after the deaths of three patients linked to hospital-acquired infections.