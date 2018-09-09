Scottish man stabbed in Magaluf ‘after fight with English tourists’

A Scottish holidaymaker has been stabbed six times in Magaluf after an altercation in a hotel.

The 31-year-old victim was at the TRH Magaluf hotel in the town, on the popular island of Majorca, when they were walking back to their room early this morning.

The incident took place in Magaluf Picture: Rafael Ortega D�az

Local press reported that the man and his brother came across several English tourists and an argument took place which led to violence between the two groups.

Spanish paper Cronicabalaer.es reported that the victim noticed he was bleeding after the fight, leading the man and his brother to barricade themselves in their room at the hotel.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for wounds to the buttocks, back and stomach.

Local police believe the attackers are staying in the same hotel.