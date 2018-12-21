Scottish Masterchef finalist to open modern seafood bar in Edinburgh

A Scottish Masterchef finalist has unveiled plans to open a modern seafood restaurant in Edinburgh which will take inspiration from around the world.

Dean Banks, 30, made the final three of Masterchef the Professionals and now wants to pursue his career dream.

Some of the produce which Dean will be using.

Plans are at an early stage but he hopes to open his high-end eatery in the city centre next Spring, employing up to 25 staff - but he is keeping tight-lipped over the name.

And he said the long-term aim is to open two more restaurants in St Andrews and the Dundee area, and another in London.

Mr Banks, who was trained by TV chef Rick Stein, said: "The aim in Edinburgh is to create a modern seafood restaurant but with inspiration from around the world."

He said the focus will be on using sustainable, quality produce while offering a reasonably priced menu.

Dishes will include the likes of Arbroath Smokie cooked three ways - butter-poached, mousse and foam.

He will also be serving fish and chips, but done as a tikka-marinated piece of halibut with Goan curry sauce.

Speaking about the design of the restaurant itself, he wants to move away from the classic seafood restaurant style of all white linen - instead aiming to give the place an "ocean feel."

Having grown up in the Carnoustie and Arbroath area, Mr Banks says he plans to source lots his produce from individual fishermen coming into Arbroath.

After training with Rick Stein in Cornwall, Mr Banks worked in Edinburgh as a chef de partie in the Number One restaurant in The Balmoral and Paul Kitching's 21212 restaurant in Royal Terrace.

He has also worked in Switzerland and recently returned to Scotland.

He added: "I've always loved Edinburgh - it's the best city in the world."