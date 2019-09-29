Scottish passengers stuck for 12 hours on Edinburgh-bound Ryanair flight had to pay for water

Scottish holidaymakers who were stuck on a hot Ryanair flight for 12 hours had to pay to buy water.

Passengers on Ryanair flight FR6627 from Lanzarote to Edinburgh were scheduled to take off at 11.20am on Friday, however, the plane was grounded on the tarmac for around five hours before it was diverted to Bordeaux. It finally arrived at Edinburgh airport at 11:30 pm.

READ MORE: Jet2 and Ryanair accused of raising flight prices after Thomas Cook collapse

READ MORE: 10 terrifying ways climate change could affect your life in Scotland

The budget airline blamed the delay on "adverse weather", but passengers on board dispute this.

One passenger told the Daily Record: "It was due to too much fuel they had to burn off and in turn couldn't get another slot".

The mother who was travelling with her husband and young baby, had to beassessed by paramedics in a waiting ambulance after disembarking. Picture: PA

To make matters worse, irate families had to fork out €3 for bottles of water on the flight despite the stifling conditions, as the airline only handed out free water after the plane had landed in France - nine hours after passengers boarded.

After being confined on board for nine hours paramedics were called to the plane after a woman became unwell.

Paramedics called

A mother who was travelling with her husband and young baby, had to be assessed by paramedics in a waiting ambulance after disembarking.

John Rafferty told the Daily Record: "The lady sitting next to us asked for water after we had been sitting on the plane in scorching heat for three hours. The stewardess said she wasn't authorised to give it out."

"A while later they started selling water and non-alcoholic drinks for €3. I had to pay €3 for water and €5.50 for a panini.

"It wasn't until we landed in Bordeaux nine hours later that we were offered free water.

"We understand that things sometimes happen but the way it was handled was so poorly."

A statement from Ryanair said: "This flight from Lanzarote to Edinburgh (27 Sept) was regrettably delayed ahead of take-off due to adverse weather in Lanzarote, before departing to Edinburgh later that day.

"Ryanair sincerely apologised to customers for this delay, which was completely outside of our control."