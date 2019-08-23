Scottish soldier, 25, dies after fall from hotel balcony in Poland

Have your say

A solider from Scotland has died after a fall from a balcony in Poland.

Corporal Ryan Lovatt, 25, was on a break in Warsaw with friends from the Army when he fell 70ft from the seventh floor of his hotel.

The Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers serviceman from Torrance in West Dunbartonshire was pronounced dead at the foot of the building at 3am on the 1 August.

His father Colin Lovatt, an army veteran told of his "heartbreaking sadness" on social media.

He wrote: “It is with heartbreaking sadness that I am placing this on social media, however, I am aware that it is the best way to let all know.

“Our beautiful boy Ryan will be laid to rest on Wednesday 21 August.”

An Army spokesman said his death was being investigated by Polish police, supported by the Royal Military Police.

Cpl Lovatt was given a full military funeral at Clydebank Crematorium on Wednesday.