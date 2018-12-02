Scottish stand-up Kevin Bridges considered walking away from comedy

Scottish stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges considered quitting the industry in 2016, the 32-year-old has revealed.

Bridges admitted he was no longer happy in his career and asked his father for advice.

He was told to take a break from it and decided to travel to Spain where he learned a new language.

Though he walked off stage during a show in Brighton earlier this week, Bridges insists the break helped him rediscover his love for comedy.

He told the Scottish Sun on Sunday: “I just got fed up one night and I was questioning how much I was enjoying it because I’m not motivated by money.

“It was nothing to do with burnout or any of that nonsense. So much stuff in my own life had been put on hold and it was a wee bit of a shambles.

“Because I’d put so much into comedy, the idea of waiting for it to end brought this kind of toxic mix of insecurity and thinking ‘what am I doing here?’

“It led to me not enjoying stand-up and I thought about taking some time away.

“My dad said ‘well, just chuck it then, go and live your life and do something different’.”