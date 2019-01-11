Scottish Water investigating burst water main in Princes Street

Have your say

A burst water main is causing major problems on Edinburgh’s busiest thoroughfare.

Scottish Water are undertaking hydrant repairs in Princes Street, specifically in the eastbound inside lane after South Charlotte Street.

Images sent to the Edinburgh Evening News also show massive puddles of water on the road and pavement outside Sports Direct.

Drivers are being warned of traffic disruption while the repairs are carried out.

A Scottish Water spokeperson said: “A burst water main has been located in Princes Street.

“Customers here may experience loss of water supply, low pressure, and discoloured water.

An eyewitness reported an overflowing drain outside Sports Direct. Picture: Contributed

“We have a squad on site to carry out the necessary repairs which may cause traffic disruption during this time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

